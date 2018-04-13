How Mobile Devices Affect Romantic Relationships [Infographic]

Men tend to see mobile devices as relationship builders, whereas women tend to see them as relationship disruptors, according to recent research from Fetch and Toluna.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 3,000 Americans who are in romantic relationships.

Some 61% of men say they believe that their mobile device helps them feel closer to their significant other, whereas only 45% of women say the same.

Nearly half (49%) of women are not happy with the amount of time their partner spends on their mobile device while out together; just 29% of men are not happy with the amount of time their partner spends on their mobiles device while out together.

Couples say they spend 4% more time on their mobile devices, on average, when they are out only with each other vs. when they are out with other couples. Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:





About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of more than 3,000 Americans who are in romantic relationships.