How Mobile Devices Affect Romantic Relationships [Infographic]
Men tend to see mobile devices as relationship builders, whereas women tend to see them as relationship disruptors, according to recent research from Fetch and Toluna.
The report was based on data from a survey of more than 3,000 Americans who are in romantic relationships.
Some 61% of men say they believe that their mobile device helps them feel closer to their significant other, whereas only 45% of women say the same.
Nearly half (49%) of women are not happy with the amount of time their partner spends on their mobile device while out together; just 29% of men are not happy with the amount of time their partner spends on their mobiles device while out together.
Couples say they spend 4% more time on their mobile devices, on average, when they are out only with each other vs. when they are out with other couples. Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:
I don't think that men booking reservations on a mobile device more than twice as often than women is a big deal. Making reservations, especially for dinner, is "the guy's job." When a man takes a woman out, it is up to him to make the reservation. My wife doesn't even have an Open Table account - if for some reason I can't do it, she asks me for my sign-in info and makes it in my name. Even if she is arranging everything to go out with a group (i.e., not a romantic date) with friends/family, she tells me to make the reservation.
Same with men making last minute purchases. Men do that all the time. Most always put stuff like that off until the last minute. The fact that these are on mobile are merely because the world has changed and your mobile is now the device you use to accomplish your normal tasks. Fifteen years ago, the guy would have picked up the phone to make the reservation, or he'd have stopped at the grocery store on the way to pick up flowers or candy.