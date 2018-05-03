Google AdWords Benchmarks by Industry [Infographic]

How does the performance of Google AdWords paid search campaigns vary among industries? Which verticals tend to have the highest costs, click rates, and conversion rates?

To find out, Acquisio examined the performance of 50,000 AdWords campaigns run in 2017 by 11,000 advertisers in 12 industries (retail, travel and tourism, legal, education and employment, automotive, professional services, animal care, real estate, medical and dental, fitness and recreation, food and beverage, and financial).

The researchers eliminated any outliers from the data set and established median benchmarks for cost per click (CPC), cost per acquisition (CPA), click through rate (CTR), and conversion rate (CVR) with and without the application of machine-learning optimization.

The education and employment sector has the highest median CPC of all the industries examined ($5.27), and the travel and tourism sector has the lowest ($1.20), the analysis found.

The real estate sector has the highest median CTR (7.58%), and the education and employment sector has the lowest (2.75%).





The legal sector has the highest median cost per acquisition ($200), and the travel and tourism sector has the lowest ($18).

Check out the infographic for more insights from the research:

