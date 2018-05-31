The Social Networks B2B and B2C Marketers Value Most

Facebook is the most used and the most valued social network among both B2B and B2C marketers, according to recent research from Social Media Examiner.

The report was based on data from a survey of 5,726 marketers who work for companies in a wide range of industries (66% work for B2B firms, and 34% work for B2B firms).

Facebook is, by far, the most commonly used social network by marketers (94% use it for marketing purposes). Instagram ranks second (66% use it), followed by Twitter (62%), LinkedIn (56%), and YouTube (50%).





Most Used Social Networks by B2C Marketers

For B2C marketers, the most commonly used social networks for marketing are Facebook (97%), Instagram (72%), and Twitter (62%).

Most Used Social Networks by B2B Marketers

For B2B marketers, the most commonly used social networks for marketing are Facebook (91%), LinkedIn (79%), and Twitter (70%).

Most Important Social Networks to B2C and B2B Marketers

Three-quarters of B2C marketers rank Facebook as the most important social network for their business, and 11% rank Instagram as the most important social network.

Just over half (54%) of B2B marketers rank Facebook as the most important social network for their business, and 28% rank LinkedIn as the most important social network.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 5,726 marketers who work for companies in a wide-range of different industries (66% work for B2B firms and 34% work for B2B firms).