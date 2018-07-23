SEO Pricing: How Much Agencies and Freelancers Charge

Most search engine optimization (SEO) agencies and specialists charge a monthly retainer for some or all of their services, according to recent research from Ahrefs.

The report was based on data from a survey of 357 SEO agencies, consultants, and freelancers.

Three-quarters of respondents say they charge clients a monthly retainer fee.

Some 59% SEO specialists offer only one pricing model, and 67% of that group charge a monthly retainer. In other words, 40% of all respondents only charge a monthly retainer and do not offer hourly or per-project pricing to clients.

The researchers found that $501-$1,000 per month is the most popular monthly retainer rate for SEO specialists, with 23% of respondents charging that rate.





Some 51% of SEO agencies charge more than $1,000 per month, compared with only 45% of consultants and 33% of freelancers.

