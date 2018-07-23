Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code WOOHOO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

SEO Pricing: How Much Agencies and Freelancers Charge

by Ayaz Nanji  |  
July 23, 2018
  |  1,527 views
Email
Top

Most search engine optimization (SEO) agencies and specialists charge a monthly retainer for some or all of their services, according to recent research from Ahrefs.

The report was based on data from a survey of 357 SEO agencies, consultants, and freelancers.

Three-quarters of respondents say they charge clients a monthly retainer fee.

Some 59% SEO specialists offer only one pricing model, and 67% of that group charge a monthly retainer. In other words, 40% of all respondents only charge a monthly retainer and do not offer hourly or per-project pricing to clients.

The researchers found that $501-$1,000 per month is the most popular monthly retainer rate for SEO specialists, with 23% of respondents charging that rate.


Some 51% of SEO agencies charge more than $1,000 per month, compared with only 45% of consultants and 33% of freelancers.


Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Research SummariesSearch Engine MarketingSearch EnginesSEO

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Ann Mendelsohn Byne Tue Jul 24, 2018 via web

    Who were the respondents to your survey. If they were mostly off shore the pricing might skew lower?

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!