SEO Pricing: How Much Agencies and Freelancers Charge
Most search engine optimization (SEO) agencies and specialists charge a monthly retainer for some or all of their services, according to recent research from Ahrefs.
The report was based on data from a survey of 357 SEO agencies, consultants, and freelancers.
Three-quarters of respondents say they charge clients a monthly retainer fee.
Some 59% SEO specialists offer only one pricing model, and 67% of that group charge a monthly retainer. In other words, 40% of all respondents only charge a monthly retainer and do not offer hourly or per-project pricing to clients.
The researchers found that $501-$1,000 per month is the most popular monthly retainer rate for SEO specialists, with 23% of respondents charging that rate.
Some 51% of SEO agencies charge more than $1,000 per month, compared with only 45% of consultants and 33% of freelancers.
Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.
LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji
Twitter: @ayaznanji
Who were the respondents to your survey. If they were mostly off shore the pricing might skew lower?