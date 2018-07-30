How Job Candidates Evaluate Potential Employers

Job candidates say the factors most damaging to a potential employer's brand are a reputation for poor work-life balance and excessive turnover, according to recent research from MRINetwork.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in March and April, 2018 among 400 job candidates in the United States.

Some 63% of respondents say a reputation for poor work-life balance is among the most damaging factors to a potential employer's reputation, and 61% say excessive turnover is among the most damaging factors.

Some 68% of respondents say a competitive compensation package is among the most important factors that make a potential employer attractive, and 47% say an emphasis on work-life balance is among the most important factors.





Job candidates say the top sources they use to vet a potential employer are referrals from employees (59% use them), the company website (56%), and sites like Glassdoor (38%).

Some 64% of job candidates say they feel the interview process provides a fair amount to a lot about a potential employer's company culture.

