How Job Candidates Evaluate Potential Employers

by Ayaz Nanji  
July 30, 2018
Job candidates say the factors most damaging to a potential employer's brand are a reputation for poor work-life balance and excessive turnover, according to recent research from MRINetwork.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in March and April, 2018 among 400 job candidates in the United States.

Some 63% of respondents say a reputation for poor work-life balance is among the most damaging factors to a potential employer's reputation, and 61% say excessive turnover is among the most damaging factors.

Some 68% of respondents say a competitive compensation package is among the most important factors that make a potential employer attractive, and 47% say an emphasis on work-life balance is among the most important factors.


Job candidates say the top sources they use to vet a potential employer are referrals from employees (59% use them), the company website (56%), and sites like Glassdoor (38%).

Some 64% of job candidates say they feel the interview process provides a fair amount to a lot about a potential employer's company culture.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in March and April, 2018 among 400 job candidates in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

