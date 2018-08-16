My Cart (0)
The 100 Most Popular Keywords on Google Search [Infographic]

by Ayaz Nanji  |  
August 16, 2018
  |  1,444 views
Which keywords do people in the United States search for most on Google?

To find out, Siege Media used the Ahrefs platform to examine the top queried terms on Google search in the US in the 12 months preceding June 1, 2018. The researchers looked at only nobranded organic terms and excluded porn-related keywords from the final list.

"Weather" is the keyword that receives the highest volume of monthly searches, the analysis found.

Other top terms are "maps," "translate," "calculator," "YouTube to MP3," "speed test," "news," "thesaurus," "Powerball," and "Donald Trump."

Check out the infographic for the full list of the 100 most popular nonbranded keywords on Google search:


About the research: The report was based on an analysis of the top queried terms on Google search in the US for the twelve months prior to June 1, 2018.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

