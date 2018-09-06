The Paid Social Channels Marketers Are Most Bullish About

Which social networks are brands and agencies advertising on most? Are marketers more bullish about some paid social platforms than they are about others?

To find out, Hanapin Marketing conducted a survey in April and May 2018 among 431 marketers who work for brands and agencies in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Facebook is by far the most popular social network with those marketers: Some 88% of them say they spend advertising budget on the platform.

Instagram is the next most popular network, followed by LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.





Facebook is also the social network the largest number of marketers plan to invest in over the next year: Some 66% of respondents say they plan to increase their spend on the platform in the next 12 months.

Marketers are also bullish about YouTube (38% plan to increase ad spend in the next 12 months), Instagram (28%), and LinkedIn (24%).

Some 50% of agency respondents say they plan to pitch their clients to spend on Facebook in the next 12 months, and 47% plan to pitch spending on YouTube.

