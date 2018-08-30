SEO Professionals' Biggest Issues With Google My Business

Search engine optimization professionals say their biggest pain point with Google My Business is dealing with fake reviews, according to recent research from BrightLocal.

The report was based on data from a survey of 310 users of BrightLocal's local SEO platform. The researchers polled respondents on what they would like to change about Google My Business (GMB), the tool that serves as as a portal for firms' Google Maps and Google Search listings.

One-third of respondents say fake reviews is among the top GMB issues that they would like to see fixed.

Some 26% cite reviews without content as a top issue, 25% cite a lack of control over photos, and 23% cite duplicate listings.





Some 27% of respondents say verification of businesses is among the GMB issues that should be fixed first, and 26% say a lack of clear guidelines is among the issues that should be fixed first.

