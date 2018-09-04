Consumers' Gift Card Preferences in the Digital Age

Although consumers now favor the purchase of physical gift cards, digital gift-card purchases are becoming increasingly popular, according to recent research from Blackhawk Network.

The report was based on data from a survey of 3,000 consumers age 18 and older who live in the United States.

Just over half (55%) of respondents say they are interested in giving or receiving digital gift cards that can be added to a mobile app or online wallet.

Some 69% of Millennial respondents say they are interested in giving digital gift cards; 67% of Millennial respondents say they are interested in receiving digital gift cards.





Gift cards are most popular with married/common-law consumers, Millennials, loyalty program members, consumers who earn more than $40,000 per year, and households with children under the age of 18, the researchers found.

Only 42% of consumers surveyed say they immediately use the gift cards they receive.

