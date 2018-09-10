Google Ads Mobile Benchmarks for 18 Industries [Infographic]
What are the average engagement rates and costs for mobile ads on Google's search and display networks? How do those rates and costs vary among industries?
WordStream looked at Google Ads data for its clients in 18 industries: arts and entertainment, automotive service and repair, business services, computer and electronics, construction, education, finance, hair salons, healthcare, home and garden, Internet and telecom, law/legal, consulting, manufacturing, nonprofits, retail, transportation, and travel and hospitality.
It found that the average mobile click-through rate (CTR) across all industries is 4.10% on Google's search network and 0.60% on Google's display network.
The following are some other key findings from the analysis:
- The average mobile conversion rate (CVR) across all industries is 3.48% on Google's search network and 0.72% on Google's display network.
- The average mobile cost-per-click (CPC) across all industries is $2.67 on Google's search network and $0.60 on Google's display network.
- The average mobile cost-per-action (CPA) across all industries is $80.89 on Google's search network and $148.68 on Google's display network.
Check out the infographic for Google Ads mobile benchmarks for all 18 industries examined:
About the research: The report was based on Google Ads data for WordStream clients in 18 industries.
