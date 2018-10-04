Most consumers plan to spend the same or more on holiday gifts this year compared with last year, according to recent research from OpenX and The Harris Poll.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between August 30 and September 6, 2018, among 2,021 winter holiday shoppers in the United States.

Some 26% of respondents say they plan to spend more on holiday gifts this year compared with last year and 56% plan to spend the same.

Some 41% of Millennials plan to spend more on holiday gifts this year compared with last year.

Consumers plan to spend $819, on average, this holiday season.

Parents plan to spend $486, on average, on holiday gifts for their children this year.

Some 68% of respondents plan to buy gift cards as presents this holiday season, 63% plan to buy apparel, and 47% plan to buy toys.

Some 31% of US consumers start their holiday shopping planning in September or earlier and 38% start in October through Thanksgiving.

