Which in-person events, social networks, and industry analyst firms have the greatest influence on B2B buyers?

To find out, Mission Control Marketing surveyed 500 decision-makers at large and midsize companies who are responsible for B2B purchases. Some of the results were segmented into four buyer groups: Finance, Operations, Marketing, and Technology.

Buyers say the MarketingProfs B2B Marketing Forum is the in-person event that has the most influence on their purchase decisions. The Business Innovation Factory Summit ranks second, and Microsoft's Cloud Roadshow ranks third.

Facebook is the social network that influences the greatest share of buyers across all segments.

Marketing executives are the least likely to be influenced by social media when considering vendors, and technology executives are the most likely.

Deloitte is the most utilized industry analyst firm by B2B buyers; it is also the most trusted and the most influential.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 500 decision-makers at large and midsize companies who are responsible for B2B purchases.