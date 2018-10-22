What is the state of work in 2018? Are workers at large companies happy with their colleagues, productive at the office, and fulfilled by their jobs?

Workfront surveyed 2,000 people who work for enterprises in the United States (see the full report here) to find the answers to such questions.

Some 58% of respondents say they are so swamped with day-to-day work that they don't have time to innovate.

Enterprise workers say they spend only 40% of their workday, on average, on their primary responsibilities, and that much of the rest of the time is taken up by dealing with email and attending wasteful meetings.