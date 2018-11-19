How does the price of search ads vary among US states? Which states tend to be the most expensive for different verticals?

To find out, SEMrush analyzed the average cost-per-click (CPC) of search ads run in all 50 US states for 86,000 keywords in 17 industries.

Texas has the highest average search ad CPC for the Insurance, Real Estate, and Home & Garden verticals, the analysis found.

Florida is the most expensive state for search ads in the Online Education, Online Banking, Automobile Dealerships, and Pharmaceuticals verticals.

California is the most expensive state to run search ads in six verticals: Legal, Marketing & Advertising, Internet & Telecom, Fitness & Health, Fashion Retail, and Electronics.

New York has the highest average search ad CPC for the Travel vertical and the Beauty & Skincare vertical. New Jersey has the highest average CPC for the Cryptocurrency and Jewelry verticals.

Check out the infographic below for more findings from the study:

About the research: The report was based on data from an analysis of search ads run in all 50 states for 86,000 keywords in 17 industries.