Less than one-third of consumers think brands should take public stands on political issues, according to recent research from Sword and the Script Media.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in October 2018 among 263 adults, age 18-79, in the United States.

Some 29% of respondents say businesses should take public stands on political issues; nearly half (49%) of respondents, however, say businesses should not take public stands on political issues; and 22% say they are unsure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

