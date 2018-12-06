Less than one-third of consumers think brands should take public stands on political issues, according to recent research from Sword and the Script Media.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in October 2018 among 263 adults, age 18-79, in the United States.
Some 29% of respondents say businesses should take public stands on political issues; nearly half (49%) of respondents, however, say businesses should not take public stands on political issues; and 22% say they are unsure.
