Business that rank among the top three in Google's local search results tend to have more reviews and a slightly higher average star rating than businesses that rank in the fourth through tenth positions, according to recent research from BrightLocal.

The report was based on analysis of 93,845 local businesses across 26 industries. The researchers developed a list of 10,334 common local keywords and identified the 10 highest-ranking businesses in Google's localized search for each term. They then examined the number of reviews and the average star rating of the businesses ranking in the various positions.

Local businesses that appear in the top 10 results have 39 Google reviews, on average, the analysis found.

However, the average number of reviews varies widely by industry: hotels have 309 reviews, on average, whereas accountants have just three.

Local businesses that appear in the top 10 results have an average star rating of 4.42, the analysis found.

Again, the there is significant variation among industries: photographers have an average star rating of 4.84, whereas senior-living businesses have an average star rating of 4.05.

Local businesses that rank in the first through third positions on Google search have 47 reviews, on average. Businesses in the fourth through sixth positions have 40 reviews, on average, and those in the seventh through tenth positions have 38 reviews, on average.

Local businesses that rank in the first through third positions on Google search have an average star rating of 4.47 (businesses with no reviews were excluded from the analysis).

That's similar to the average ratings of the remainder of the top 10: 4.46 average star ratings for businesses in the fourth through sixth positions, and 4.45 reviews for businesses in the seventh through tenth positions.

