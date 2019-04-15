Most B2B marketers expect to ramp up their production of social media, website, and video content in the next 12 months, according to recent research from Walker Sands.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in January 2019 among 300 B2B marketers with active roles in their company's current content programs. Some 51% of respondents hold titles of VP or more senior, and 49% hold titles of director or less senior.

Nearly two-thirds (72%) of the B2B marketers surveyed say their organization plans to produce more social media content in the next 12 months compared with the previous 12 months.

Some 65% plan to produce more website content, and 63% plan to produce more video content.