Consumers say the main reasons they click on paid-search ads are that the units directly answer their search queries and the ads mention familiar brands, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 506 people who clicked on at least one online search ad in the past month.

Three-quarters of consumers say search ads make it easier to find information online, and 77% say they are confident they can recognize search ads.

One-third of respondents say the top reason they usually click on paid-search ads is that the ads answers their search queries; some 26% say the top reason is that the ads mention familiar brands; 20% ,e the ads appear ahead of organic search results; and 19%, the ads have compelling titles, descriptions, or images.