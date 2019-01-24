Most consumers in the United States would welcome personal data protection rights similar to those established last year by the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to recent research from SAS.

The report was based on data from a survey of 525 adults in the United States.

Some 73% of respondents say their concern over the privacy of their personal data has increased over the past few years, and 67% agree that the US government should do more to protect data privacy.

The majority of US consumers surveyed would like the data protection rights granted by the GDPR.

Fully 83% would like the right to tell an organization not to share or sell their personal information, 80% want the right to know where and to whom their data is being sold, 73% would like the right to ask an organization how their data is being used, and 64% would like the right to have their data deleted or erased.

