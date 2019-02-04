Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code HAPPINESS

Workers say what they want most from employers is to be compensated and treated fairly, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 540 full-time employees who work for a range of different-sized businesses.

Some 55% of respondents rank compensating and rewarding employees fairly as the first or second most important value for employers, and 54% rank treating employees fairly as the first  or second most important value for employers.

Just 24% of respondents rank making the world a better place as the first or second most important value for employers.

