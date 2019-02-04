Workers say what they want most from employers is to be compensated and treated fairly, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 540 full-time employees who work for a range of different-sized businesses.

Some 55% of respondents rank compensating and rewarding employees fairly as the first or second most important value for employers, and 54% rank treating employees fairly as the first or second most important value for employers.

Just 24% of respondents rank making the world a better place as the first or second most important value for employers.