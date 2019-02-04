Workers say what they want most from employers is to be compensated and treated fairly, according to recent research from Clutch.
The report was based on data from a survey of 540 full-time employees who work for a range of different-sized businesses.
Some 55% of respondents rank compensating and rewarding employees fairly as the first or second most important value for employers, and 54% rank treating employees fairly as the first or second most important value for employers.
Just 24% of respondents rank making the world a better place as the first or second most important value for employers.
Take the first step (it's free).
Loading...
You may also like:
- The Gig Economy and You: Jeremiah Owyang on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- 10 Ways to Build Trust With Employees [Infographic]
- How to Get to Great Ideas by Pushing Past the Obvious: Dave Birss Talks to Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- Overcoming Isolation to Boost Employee Engagement: 'Back to Human' Author Dan Schawbel on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- How to Grow Your Company Fast: 'Scale or Fail' Author Allison Maslan on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]