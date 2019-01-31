Many consumers do not devote their full attention to what's happening on the field while the Super Bowl is on, according to recent research from AdColony.

The report was based on data from a survey of 443 people in the United States age 13 and older.

Some 39% of general consumers say they text during the big game, and 39% say they look at social media.

Even consumers who self-identify as football fans aren't necessarily always watching the action: Some 16% say they use gaming apps during the Super Bowl, 15% look at news/sports apps, and 14% check social media.

Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:

