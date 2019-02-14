YouTube and Amazon were the sites that made the biggest gains in organic search engine visibility last year, according to recent research from Searchmetrics.

The report was based on an analysis of how well US-based domains performed in 2018. For each major site, the researchers calculated the Search Visibility, a metric that relies on various factors—search rank for the URL, search rank for high-volume keywords, the number of times it is included in organic search results, etc.—to assess how well a domain is faring on Google's desktop organic search.

Many of the sites that had large increases in Search Visibility in 2018 were video-focused. Chief among them was Google-owned YouTube, which recorded a +79% jump.

Some health-related websites also had big Search Visibility gains last year.