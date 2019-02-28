Most marketing and advertising senior managers say a bit of competition in the workplace among employees is good, but that too much can harm productivity, according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400 marketing and advertising hiring decision-makers in the United States.

Fully 56% of respondents say a little bit of competition at work is beneficial but too much impedes productivity; 39% of respondents say workplace competition always boosts productivity; and 5% say productivity always suffers when there is competition.

Half (51%) of marketers say their workplace is somewhat competitive, 31% say it is very competitive, 16% say it is not very competitive, and 2% say it is not at all competitive.

Half (49%) of marketers say a colleague has tried to make them look bad at work.

Check out the infographic for more findings from the study:

