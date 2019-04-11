How do consumers view top tech brands? Which words and sentiments do they associate with Apple, Facebook, and Google?
To find out, Signs.com surveyed 779 people in the United States.
Respondents in the study were asked to list the words that came to mind when each brand was mentioned. The researchers then sorted the responses by positive and negative sentiment.
Check out key findings from the report below:
