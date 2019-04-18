Social media, websites, email, SEO, videos, and content are the most popular digital marketing channels and tactics with small businesses, according to recent research from The Manifest.

The report was based on data from a survey of 529 people who own or work for small businesses in the United States.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents say their business engages in social media marketing; the same proportion also use a website to market their firm.

Some 57% of small businesses engage in email marketing, 49% in SEO, 34% in video marketing, and 32% in other types of content marketing.

Some 63% of respondents say their small business plans to invest more in social media marketing, and 54% say their firm plans to invest more in the firm's website.

