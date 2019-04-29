Which brands are the most popular among teens in the United States? Nike, Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram are among the favorites, according to recent research from Piper Jaffray.

The report was based on data from a survey of 8,000 teens across 47 states. The average age of respondents was 16.3 years.

Some 22% of teens surveyed cite Nike as their favorite clothing brand, and 41% cite it as their favorite footwear brand.

Amazon is far and away teens' favorite shopping website, with half of all respondents citing it as their top choice.

Teens' favorite video sources are Netflix (37% cite it) and YouTube (32%); cable television ranks a distant third (14%).

The most popular social networks with teens are Snapchat (41% cite it) and Instagram (35%).

Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 8,000 teens across 47 states. The average age of respondents was 16.3 years.