Facebook and YouTube are the online platforms with the greatest amount of offensive content, consumers say, according to a recent report from AdColony.

The report was based on data from a survey of global consumers (57% from North America) with an average age of 35+.

Some 60% of respondents say they encounter hateful, inappropriate, or offensive content on Facebook, and 31% say they encounter that sort of content on YouTube.

Nearly half (49%) of respondents say when they see an ad alongside offensive content it negatively impacts how they view the advertiser; and 60% say when they see offensive content online it negatively impacts their view of the platform.