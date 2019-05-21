Get your all-access season pass to all courses with a PRO subscription. Save 40% through June 13 with code GOAL.

Agencies are increasingly charging clients for paid search services based on a percentage of spend, according to recent research from WordStream.

The report was based on data from a 2019 survey of 100+ agencies that provide paid search services for clients.

Half of the agencies polled said they charge a flat fee/retainer for paid search services; that's unchanged from 2018.

Some 34% said they charge for paid search services based on a percentage of spend, up from 25% in 2018.

