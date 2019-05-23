What are the most popular accounts on Pinterest? Which topics and subtopics do those accounts tend to cover? How frequently do they pin content?

Researchers at SEMrush looked at the 500 most followed accounts on Pinterest to determine broad influencer trends; they examined the content of influencers' pins to find out which categories are resonating with audiences; and they identified the top 15 accounts on the platform based on follower count.

The topics covered most by influencers are home decor (29% of top pins), style (22%), and food and drink (15%), the analysis found.

The most followed Pinterest accounts are @ohjoy (12.6 million followers) and @maryannrizzo (8.9 million followers).