The median starting salary for a corporate vice-president of marketing in the United States is expected to be $145,000 in 2020, according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The 2020 Salary Guide: Creative and Marketing was based on data from staffing and recruiting professionals who make thousands of full-time, temporary, and project placements at brands and agencies each year.

The researchers determined projected 2020 salary ranges for marketing, advertising, and public relations positions in the United States based on starting pay only; bonuses, incentives, and other forms of compensation were not taken into account.

The full report includes projections for many more positions, as well as data on salary variations by city.

The median starting salary (50th percentile) for a corporate chief marketing officer (CMO) is forecast to be $164,000 in 2020, and the median starting salary for a corporate marketing manager is forecast to be $78,000.

The median starting salary for an agency account director is forecast to be $103,000, and the median starting salary for an agency account executive is forecast to be $55,000.

The median starting salary for a digital strategist is forecast to be $79,750, and the median starting salary for a social media manager is forecast to be $59,500.

The median starting salary for a vice-president of public relations is forecast to be $118,500, and the median starting salary for a public relations specialist is forecast to be $56,750.

The median starting salary for a Web designer is forecast to be $69,250, and the median starting salary for a video editor is forecast to be $59,500.

The median starting salary for a content strategist is forecast to be $73,500, and the median starting salary for a copywriter is forecast to be $72,500.

About the research: The 2020 Salary Guide: Creative and Marketing was based on data from staffing and recruiting professionals who make thousands of full-time, temporary, and project placements at brands and agencies each year.