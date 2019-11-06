Most remote workers say they feel they're part of their teams just as much as in-office workers and also that they believe not being in an office makes them more productive, according to recent research from Wundamail.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in August 2019 among 2,500 remote workers in the United Kingdom who are part of teams of three or more.

Some 61% of respondents say they feel "part of the team" to the same extent as in-office workers:

Productivity

Some 72% of respondents say working remotely makes them more productive overall: