Internet users say multi-level marketers are the third-most annoying type of people online, after trolls and racists, according to research from WhoIsHostingThis.com.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,006 people who use the internet often.

Some 53% of respondents say they hate encountering internet trolls online, 51% say they hate encountering racists, and 42% say they hate encountering multi-level marketers.

Baby boomers are much more likely to cite outspoken liberals as being annoying online compared with millennials and millennials are much more likely to say that anti-vaxxers are annoying online compared with Gen Xers.

Check out the infographic below for more insights from the survey:

