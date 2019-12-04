Search engine optimization experts say guest-posting content is the most effective way to grow a website's backlink portfolio, according to recent research from SEMrush.

The report was based on data from a survey of 850 SEO and digital marketing specialists.

Some 53% of respondents say guest-posting of content on other sites is an effective way to build backlinks and increase the visibility of a site on search engines.

Other effective strategies include replicating competitors' backlinks (47% of SEO experts surveyed say so), building link resources/link pages for other sites (44%), and getting placed in business directories (39%).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

