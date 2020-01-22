You should expect to see more Art Deco references, astrological allusions, and flowery visuals in creative projects this year, according to recent research from Shutterstock.

The 2020 Creative Trends Report was based on an analysis of keywords used to search for images, videos, and music tracks on the Shutterstock platform. The researchers looked for trending queries that might portend overarching themes for the year ahead.

The global creative trends identified by the researchers include the 1920s (Art Deco, linear geometry, etc.), occulture (astrology, magic, etc.), and floral visuals (multicolored flowers, flower letters, etc.).

Check out the infographic for more insights from the report:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

