You should expect to see more Art Deco references, astrological allusions, and flowery visuals in creative projects this year, according to recent research from Shutterstock.

The 2020 Creative Trends Report was based on an analysis of keywords used to search for images, videos, and music tracks on the Shutterstock platform. The researchers looked for trending queries that might portend overarching themes for the year ahead.

The global creative trends identified by the researchers include the 1920s (Art Deco, linear geometry, etc.), occulture (astrology, magic, etc.), and floral visuals (multicolored flowers, flower letters, etc.).

Check out the infographic for more insights from the report: