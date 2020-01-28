How do people feel about some of the biggest logo changes of last year? Do they like the revamped version or the previous look?

To find out, Visual Objects surveyed 1,000 consumers in the United States on whether they prefer the new or old version of the logos of six brands that conducted redesigns in 2019: Facebook, Yahoo, Slack, Zara, Sears, and Lord & Taylor.

Facebook

Some 80% of consumers prefer Facebook's old logo, and 20% prefer the new logo:

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Join us this November in San Francisco for B2B Forum.