How do people feel about some of the biggest logo changes of last year? Do they like the revamped version or the previous look?

To find out, Visual Objects surveyed 1,000 consumers in the United States on whether they prefer the new or old version of the logos of six brands that conducted redesigns in 2019: Facebook, Yahoo, Slack, Zara, Sears, and Lord & Taylor.

Facebook

Some 80% of consumers prefer Facebook's old logo, and 20% prefer the new logo: