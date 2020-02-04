Sale extended! Save 40% on a new PRO subscription when you upgrade by Friday 2/7!

Gen Zers tend to have longer queries and are more likely to use certain words when searching online, according to recent research from Fractl.

The report was based on a study of 956 consumers in the United States conducted via Amazon's Mechanical Turk survey platform. Participants were shown five search prompts and asked what they would type into a search engine.

The researchers then looked at how behavior differed among four generations: Gen Z (defined as born 1998 to 2017), Millennials (1981-1997), Gen X (1965-1980), and Baby Boomers (1946-1964).

The average length of searches conducted by Gen Z participants in the study was five words, compared with around four words for Millennial, Gen X, and Baby Boomer participants:

