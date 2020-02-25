Chief marketing officers (CMOs) have the shortest average tenure among C-suite executives at large US companies, according to recent research from Korn Ferry.

The report was based on an analysis of the ages and tenures of c-suite executives at the 1,000 largest companies in the United States by revenue.

The average tenure of a CMO is 3.5 years, compared with 6.9 years for a CEO. Tech CMOs have the shortest average tenure (3 years) among the industries examined.

The average age of a CMO is 54, which ties with CFOs as the youngest among c-suite executives. Consumer goods CMOs have the youngest average age (52) among the industries examined.

Check out the following tables for more insights from the report: