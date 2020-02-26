Do top-performing blog posts tend to have certain characteristics in common, such as copy length, headline length, headline type, and content structure?
To find out, SEMrush analyzed 700,000 posts on blogs that receive between 50,000 and 500,000 average monthly unique pageviews. The researchers evaluated the performance of each post by looking at its traffic (average unique pageviews), engagement on social media (Twitter and Facebook), and backlinks. They then examined how the top-performing posts differed from other posts.
Below, key findings from the report.
Content Length
Blog posts with more than 3,000 words receive 3x more traffic, 4x more social shares, and 3.5x more backlinks, on average, compared with articles of average length (901-1,200 words), the researchers found.
Headline Length
Take the first step (it's free).
You may also like:
- How to Build Interactive Content to Achieve Your Digital Marketing Goals
- How to Motivate Buyers in the Age of Infinite Media: Mathew Sweezey on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- How to Structure Your Content for Organic Google Rankings: A Proven Process
- Nine Creative Trends to Watch in 2020 [Infographic]
- The Top Content Marketing-Related Search Queries and Hashtags