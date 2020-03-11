Most members of creative teams that develop content say they're struggling to keep up with the speed they are expected to work at and with the volume of work they're expected to tackle, according to recent research from inMotionNow.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 600 people who work in content-focused marketing and creative roles, such as graphic designers and creative directors.

Some 77% of respondents say the speed at which they're expected to work is a significant challenge facing their creative team, and 72% say the volume of work is a significant challenge.