Most members of creative teams that develop content say they're struggling to keep up with the speed they are expected to work at and with the volume of work they're expected to tackle, according to recent research from inMotionNow.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 600 people who work in content-focused marketing and creative roles, such as graphic designers and creative directors.

Some 77% of respondents say the speed at which they're expected to work is a significant challenge facing their creative team, and 72% say the volume of work is a significant challenge.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Join us this November in San Francisco for B2B Forum.