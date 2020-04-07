Some 87% of US consumers and 80% of UK consumers say they are consuming more content across media channels because of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to recent research from GlobalWebIndex.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted March 25-30, 2020, among Internet users ages 16-64 in the United States (2,218 respondents) and the United Kingdom (1,726 respondents).

The biggest increases in consumption have been in broadcast television, online video, and online television streaming, the researchers found.

Some 38% of respondents say they have been watching more broadcast TV since the outbreak, 38% say they have been watching more online video, and 37% say they have been watching more streaming TV shows and movies.

Media consumption changes driven by COVID-19 vary significantly based on age, gender, and income, the research found.