Most people say brands should continue to advertise during the COVID-19 outbreak, but they also say marketers should change the content of their campaigns to address the situation, according to recent research from Unruly.

The report was based on data conducted in March 2020 among 489 consumers in the United States age 18 and older.

Only 2% of respondents say brands should pause advertising during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, 96% say brands should change their content to address the situation.

They want brands to deliver advertising that shows how companies are supporting their staff and customers (22% cite this as the best way to address the situation), provides informative messaging about COVID-19 (21%), creates a positive or funny distraction (17%), provides a sense of continuity and normality (17%), and highlights how they are supporting good causes (5%).