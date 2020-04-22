Marketers at enterprise companies say they plan to shift budget away from in-person conferences and spend more on virtual events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent research from NewsCred and Sirkin Research.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April 2020 among 100 marketers who work for enterprise-level companies (80% of them with $1 billion or more in annual revenue).

The top areas marketers expect to decrease investment in because of the COVID-19 pandemic are in-person events/conferences (88% say so), direct mail/outreach (34%), digital advertising (27%), and premium content (19%).


Areas of Increased Investment

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

How to Write Your Face Off: Writing for Non-Writers