Marketers at enterprise companies say they plan to shift budget away from in-person conferences and spend more on virtual events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent research from NewsCred and Sirkin Research.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April 2020 among 100 marketers who work for enterprise-level companies (80% of them with $1 billion or more in annual revenue).

The top areas marketers expect to decrease investment in because of the COVID-19 pandemic are in-person events/conferences (88% say so), direct mail/outreach (34%), digital advertising (27%), and premium content (19%).





Areas of Increased Investment