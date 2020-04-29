Although nearly two-thirds of marketers say they should incorporate customer feedback when creating deliverables, they don't actually do so most of the time, according to recent research from UserTesting.

The report was based on data from a survey of 7,600 professionals in 10 countries (Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, India, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States).

Some 64% of marketers surveyed say they should get feedback from customers before launching marketing content and collateral, and 79% say what they create impacts the customer experience.

However, when asked how often they test 15 different types of deliverables with customers, respondents say no type of content or collateral is tested more than half of the time.