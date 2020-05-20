Professionals who use search engine optimization (SEO) and Google Ads say both approaches are effective; but, if forced to pick only one, most would choose Google Ads, according to recent research from BestSEOCompanies.com.

The report was based on data from a survey of 496 marketing professionals and business owners who use both organic SEO and paid-search tactics.

Some 90% of respondents say Google Ads is effective, and 87% say SEO is effective. More than three-quarters of respondents also say both approaches are worthwhile, beneficial, and important.