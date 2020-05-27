Most Americans say they would rather watch a 30-second advertisement in exchange for free content than share their email address with a company, according to recent research from BuzzStream and Fractl.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2020 among 1,001 people in the United States.

Three-quarters of respondents say they'd watch a 30-second ad for free content rather than share their email address. However, 95% of respondents say they'd share their email address rather than their phone number.

Some 52% of respondents say they'd rather receive generic ads from marketers, and 48% say they'd rather receive personalized ads.