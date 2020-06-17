Marketers and salespeople say the biggest challenge to aligning their teams is a lack of good data, according to recent research from InsideView.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February and March 2020 among 400 marketing, sales, and operations professionals, most of whom work for B2B firms.

Half of respondents cite a lack of accurate/complete data on target accounts and prospects as a major challenge to aligning Marketing and Sales teams.

Some 47% of respondents cite communication as a major barrier to alignment, and 44% cite broken/flawed processes.

