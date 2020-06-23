Webinar attendees in 2019 typically joined via a desktop computer and watched for just under an hour, according to recent research from ClickMeeting.

The report was based on data from more than 600,000 webinars hosted on the ClickMeeting platform in 2019.

Some 68% of attendees joined webinars via a desktop/laptop computer, and 32% joined via a mobile device, the researchers found. Attendees spent 53 minutes, on average, watching webinars.

The most used webinar features were presentation mode, screen share mode, and Q&A mode.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

