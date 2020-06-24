Two-thirds of digital agencies experienced a decrease in overall revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent research from Uplers.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 130 digital agencies of various sizes from across the globe.

Some 9% of agencies say total revenue dropped by half or more because of COVID-19, a quarter say revenue dropped between 30% and 50%, and 32% say revenue dropped by less than 30%.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Level up your writing (and your marketing) with Marketing Writing Bootcamp.