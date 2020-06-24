Two-thirds of digital agencies experienced a decrease in overall revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent research from Uplers.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 130 digital agencies of various sizes from across the globe.

Some 9% of agencies say total revenue dropped by half or more because of COVID-19, a quarter say revenue dropped between 30% and 50%, and 32% say revenue dropped by less than 30%.