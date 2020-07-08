The COVID-19 pandemic has driven most marketers to shift to creating more social media content and thought leadership content, according to recent research from LinkedIn and Vision Critical.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between April 28 and May 6, 2020, among 452 marketers in the United States.

Some 56% of respondents say they've adjusted their strategy to create more social media content because of COVID-19, and 53% say they've adjusted their strategy to create more thought leadership content.

Some 47% of marketers say their content and/or creative has become more emotional because of COVID-19, and 31% say it has become more rational.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

