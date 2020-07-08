The COVID-19 pandemic has driven most marketers to shift to creating more social media content and thought leadership content, according to recent research from LinkedIn and Vision Critical.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between April 28 and May 6, 2020, among 452 marketers in the United States.

Some 56% of respondents say they've adjusted their strategy to create more social media content because of COVID-19, and 53% say they've adjusted their strategy to create more thought leadership content.

Some 47% of marketers say their content and/or creative has become more emotional because of COVID-19, and 31% say it has become more rational.