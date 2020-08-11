B2B buyers say the top challenges they face with their current vendors are slow/inefficient responses to questions, inconsistent pricing, and a lack of transparency into inventory, according to recent research from PROS.

The report was based on data from a survey of 210 professionals who are responsible for B2B purchases at their firms.

Some 35% of B2B buyers say a challenge they face with their current vendors is slow/inefficient responses to inquiries, and 30% cite inconsistent/highly variable pricing and a lack of transparency into inventory as challenges.

Only 18% of respondents say they face no challenges with their current vendors.

B2B buyers say the biggest reason they tend to prefer some vendors over other vendors is competitive pricing (40% say so).

Other top reasons for preferring certain vendors over others include supply availability (39% cite), a better digital purchasing experience (35%), and existing relationships (33%).

Some 70% of B2B buyers say current conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have changed their vendor preferences.

